The Minister of communications of Iran made to the us sanctions lists and for turning off Internet (PHOTOS)

The U.S. government on Friday expanded the list of sanctions on Iran, making him Minister of information and communication technologies of the Republic Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi. Restrictions are introduced on the background of the recent shutdown of the Internet in connection with the protests, said on Friday the U.S. Treasury Department, reports “Interfax”.

November 16, Iranian authorities cut Internet services in the country, leaving the only access to some online services. The decision on blocking was made against the backdrop of ongoing protests caused a threefold increase in gasoline prices.

“The Internet in Iran, which is under the control of the Ministry of Azeri Jahromi, was blocked for several days in November, as claimed by Iranian authorities, reasons of national security, amid protests against the regime took place across the country”, – stated in the Ministry of Finance of the United States.

Jahromi, according to the Ministry of Finance, promoted in Iran a policy of “repressive Internet censorship,” and also participated in the surveillance of opposition activists.

On the eve of US President Donald trump has accused the Iranian authorities in an effort to hide from the world the situation in the country with restricted access to the Internet.

Access to the Network in Iran was almost completely blocked with last weekend amid protests over increase in petrol prices in the country. On Thursday, the media reported a gradual recovery of the Internet in Iran. After that, the US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo addressed the Iranians with an appeal to send to the state Department videos, photos and other information related to protests.