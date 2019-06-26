The Minister of defence of Peru died during his working trip to the country (PHOTOS)

The Minister of defence of Peru, Jose Huerta died of a heart attack during a working visit to the country. On Monday was announced by the Peruvian defense Ministry.

“During the visit of defense Minister Jose orteu district El Cenepa in the province of Condorcanqui in the region of Amazonas, he lost consciousness. He was immediately given medical assistance. Unfortunately, the Minister, died [Monday] 10:00 am (18:00 MSK)”, – is spoken in the Ministry message, quoted by TASS.

The cause of death of the Minister was a heart attack, Gestion writes. Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra has already expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased Minister.

71-year-old Huerta was headed by the Ministry of defence on 2 April 2018. Prior to that, he held the positions of chief of the General staff and the inspector of the army. Also Jose Huerta worked as a military attache at the Embassy of Peru in the United States and Venezuela.

In February 2019, the Huerta urged to actively fight against drug trafficking. He also criticized the military for corruption and proposed to make more transparent procurement system for the army.