The Minister of economy Milovanov laugh Ukrainians forecast wage growth for the next three years
The Minister of economy and agriculture Tymofiy mylovanov told about how will increase the average salary of Ukrainians. Netizens reacted with irony.
Timothy Milovanov published in the Facebook post, which pointed out how to increase salaries of citizens of Ukraine in 2020, 2021 and 2022. His subscribers in the comments immediately began to actively discuss the official figures.
“The latest statistics of the day. In the relevant macroeconomic forecast of the Ministry of economy laid down average salaries for the next three years. Here is the data for comparison, the average salary in Ukraine in September 2019 was equal to UAH 10687. According to our data, in 2020 the average salary will increase to 12 497 UAH, in 2021, the Ukrainians will receive about 14 187 UAH, and in 2022 – about 16 047 UAH”, – wrote the Minister. Users reacted with skepticism, “you didn’t need to add their salaries to our minimum! What you write is a total lie”, “God, penny, again, we will survive,” “All will be eaten by inflation, and promised mountains of gold,” wrote they.