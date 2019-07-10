The Minister of Finance of Mexico, resigned because of disagreement with the policy of the President (PHOTOS)

The Minister of Finance and public credit of Mexico Carlos Ursua filed a petition of resignation. The head of the Ministry wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

“Allow me to inform you that I have decided today to abandon the post of Minister of Finance and public credit,” – said in a statement addressed to the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The reason for its judgment, Ursua called differences with the current leadership of the country in matters of economic policy. “This administration made decisions without sufficient grounds. I am convinced that economic policy should be based on evidence, taking into account the different consequences to which it might lead, and that it should be free from the extremes of right or left wing,” wrote Ursua.

The latest solutions in the field of economic politicians peso, the national currency of Mexico, fell more than 2%, reports TASS.

Carlos Ursua also stated that he imposed a hiring employees who “don’t have knowledge in the financial field”. “It’s been the fault of influential people from the government, in the case of which an obvious conflict of interest,” said Ursua.

The new Minister will be the Deputy Minister of Finance and public credit of Mexico Arturo Herrera. This was announced on Tuesday, the President of the Latin American countries, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“I was appointed [head of office] Deputy Minister Arturo Herrera Gutierrez, a professional economist, who has such virtues as honesty and humanism. I trust him completely,” wrote the head of state in the microblog Twitter.

Representing the forces of the left, Lopez Obrador took office as President of Mexico December 1, 2018. He will lead the country until 2024.