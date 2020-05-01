The Minister of foreign Affairs commented on the issue of pension provision for residents of the occupied Donbass
The chair of the MFA of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that the issue of pensions inhabitants of the temporarily occupied territories of Donbass should be resolved exclusively in the legal field of Ukraine and according to the Minsk agreements.
He stated this during an online briefing after the video conference of foreign Ministers of member countries of the “Normandy four”, informs a portal “Hvilya”.
Kuleba said that during the talks the parties raised the issues of payment of pensions to Ukrainians in the occupied Pro-Russian militants in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
“We once again noted that all these issues should be resolved in accordance with the Minsk agreements and only in the legal field of Ukraine”, — he assured.
Earlier, we wrote that Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev will negotiate directly with the citizens of Ukraine from the occupied territories, and not with Putin’s militants, who allegedly volunteered to represent their interests.