The Minister of health said, when fans will be able to return to the podium
Maxim Stepanov
The head of the Ministry of health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov in an interview with TC “Football 1/2/3” commented stages the return of the Ukrainian Premier League after quarantine, pandemic COVID-19, as well as the possibility of visiting fans sports arenas.
“We expect the renewal of certain sports competitions may 22. This is only possible in an empty stadium. If we talk about football, I recently met with Andrew Pavelko (President of the Ukrainian football Association, approx. LB.ua), we discussed the renewal of the FAVBET League.
This is possible only at observance of anti-epidemic measures – all that is needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As for the 30 may, then we really consider that date. Now there is communication with epidemiologists and subject to the safe conduct of these competitions,” – said the Minister.
While Stepanov said that until September, fans are unlikely to get into the stands during soccer matches.
“When Ukraine coronavirus is almost negligible. If there are isolated cases in different parts of the country, fans will be able to return to the stadiums.
This season will play in an empty stadium. Before September, we can’t even consider this question”, – categorically spoke Stepanov.