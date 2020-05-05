The Minister of sports of Italy outraged by the decision of the teams to resume training until may 18
Vincenzo Spadafora
The sports Minister of Italy, Vincenzo Spadafora, said that Italian football clubs will not be able to resume training early on may 18.
“I read strange things. But nothing has changed. Teams are not allowed to start training until may 18. And about the resumption of matches of the championship to speak at all before,” wrote an Italian officer in his Facebook.
Recall that several clubs of a Series And announced the resumption of the training process.
We will add that according worldometers.info the number of people infected with coronavirus in Italy has reached 212 thousand people, the number who died – 29 079, which is the second highest in the world, after the United States (69 925).