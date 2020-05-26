The Minister of sports of Romania was embarrassing to live, giving an interview with no pants on (video)

Министр спорта Румынии оконфузился в прямом эфире, дав интервью без штанов (видео)

Ionut Stroe

Romania’s Minister of youth Affairs and sports Ionut Stroe got into a curious situation during the online broadcast from the house when he gave an interview to Pro X.

At a time when the politician commented on the likelihood that Romania, together with Serbia, Greece and Bulgaria will be eligible to joint host Euro 2028, a TV camera treacherously faltered, changing the angle and exposed the lower part of the body Yanuca. And it turned out that the “king is naked” – System on the air wearing only the top half of office clothes.

However, in contrast to the king the tales of Hans Christian Andersen, the Minister did not take a back seat, smiled, adjusted the camera and how nothing had happened to continue the story.

In this episode priceless was the reaction of the host, who apparently has more self-control such as System.

We will add that on June 13 in Romania, the planned resumption of the football championship.

