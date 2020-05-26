The Minister of sports of Romania was embarrassing to live, giving an interview with no pants on (video)
Ionut Stroe
Romania’s Minister of youth Affairs and sports Ionut Stroe got into a curious situation during the online broadcast from the house when he gave an interview to Pro X.
At a time when the politician commented on the likelihood that Romania, together with Serbia, Greece and Bulgaria will be eligible to joint host Euro 2028, a TV camera treacherously faltered, changing the angle and exposed the lower part of the body Yanuca. And it turned out that the “king is naked” – System on the air wearing only the top half of office clothes.
However, in contrast to the king the tales of Hans Christian Andersen, the Minister did not take a back seat, smiled, adjusted the camera and how nothing had happened to continue the story.
In this episode priceless was the reaction of the host, who apparently has more self-control such as System.
We will add that on June 13 in Romania, the planned resumption of the football championship.