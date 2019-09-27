The Minister of trade United States fell asleep, listening to the speech trump
Network laugh the Minister of trade United States Wilbur Ross, who fell asleep during a speech by Donald trump on Genassamblei UN. Probably, the speech of the American President was so boring that only caused a reaction from 82-year-old Minister. It is reported fakty.com.ua.
Politicians are people too, and sometimes it is very hard to resist the desire to take a NAP at the crucial moment, especially when you consider that the speech of the US President Donald trump was surprisingly very boring to Genassamblei the UN, in contrast to the other speeches. Donald trump is starting to lose their speaking skills. In any case, such a conclusion judging by the reaction of those present on one of the last performances of the President of the United States.
Naturally, this curious incident could not capture journalists. The footage, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross sits with his eyes closed I laugh network.
The Minister of trade of the USA slept for 15 minutes, you have missed the whole speech about America’s position towards China.
Is Wilbur Ross … is he sleeping through Trump’s #unga speech? pic.twitter.com/rmzjtuFedB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2019
The interesting part is that this is the second time in the speech trump Wilbur Ross fell asleep. In 2017 Oka trump gave a fiery speech at a summit with Arab leaders held in the Saudi capital Riyadh in the audience literally fell asleep. The Minister of trade United States Wilbur Ross, who grabbed a camera sleeping during a speech Donald trump. Speech of the head of the White house aired in the US live.
Drowsiness Wilbur Ross has become the measure of how boring in the speeches of politicians, as the Minister was asleep in Bulgaria at the meeting of the work camp Runamuk.