The Ministry has described two options for illegal sector
The Minister of economy of Ukraine Tymofiy mylovanov said that the market of prostitution — completely illegal, and you can no longer turn a blind eye.
He said this in an interview to the portal “Slovo I Dilo” — reports “Hvil”.
Answering the question about the problem of working in “the shadows,” Milovanov said that most illegal workers in construction, agriculture and others.
“In fact, we have many people working in the shadows. We have entire professions that work in the shadows. According to our data, the most illegally employed in construction, agriculture, wholesale and retail trade and industry, unfortunately. It is an informal employment sector,” says Milovanov.
Then the Minister adds that there are sectors for which the country turns a blind eye.
“But we have sectors in respect of which we pretend that they are not. Prostitution is one of them… It’s completely illegal sector. But he always was. The people there are not really protected. Of course, many people may believe that it is ethically unacceptable, but this phenomenon does not disappear – it will only get worse. Even human trafficking is, even slavery there. And we need something to do,” said the official.
The economy Ministry has proposed two solutions to the problem of prostitution. The first is better monitoring and fighting. The second is legalization. According to Milovanov, the second option is the best, especially if you allow the field to develop in designated areas.
“On the other hand, if we want to deal with it, we can talk about criminalization of the client. In the Scandinavian countries, they say that it works better than legalization. Our task in this question that people were not traded. This is the worst that can happen and it happens sometimes. And then to protect these people. But here society has to decide from an ethical point of view,” said Milovanov.