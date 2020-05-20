The Ministry has drafted a bill on three professional pension schemes
The Ministry of social policy has developed a new bill that proposes to change PAYG pension system.
With the help of it the Agency proposes to “unload” the Pension Fund — transfers Hvilya with reference to Today.
As noted in the explanatory Memorandum, published on the website of the Federation of trade unions of Ukraine, the draft law aims to facilitate “the release of the joint system from improper charges” and “create preconditions for the effective functioning of a funded system”.
The bill provides for three occupational pension program:
- the right to receive pension payments when you reach 50;
- the right to receive retirement benefits upon reaching 55 years of age;
- the opportunity to participate in the pension system, on the conditions defined in collective agreements and be paid a pension on reaching 55 years.
It is assumed that the participants of the first program will be those who work in particularly difficult conditions.
The second program I propose to include workers in full-time employment in jobs with harmful and heavy working conditions.
The third category took all the rest.
In addition, the document suggests that the size of the single social contribution (ERU), resulting in the introduction of a funded occupational pension system will increase by:
- 15% – for program No. 1;
- 7% for No. 2;
- not less than 3% for No. 3.
For reference.
The draft law “On amendments to some laws of Ukraine concerning funded occupational pension system” is not yet registered in the Verkhovna Rada and is under public discussion.