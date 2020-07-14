The Ministry of Finance attracted only UAH 10 mln via bonds
While auction 11-month dollar-denominated securities were able to obtain $306,3 million.
On the primary auctions the demand of bonds of domestic Treasury bonds (t-bills) of Ukraine, which last week fell to 0.29 billion, on Tuesday, July 14, was only 10 million.
At such a low offer, the Ministry of Finance was able to lower interest rates on 3-month securities from 7.24% to 7%, for 12 months. – from 9.5% to 9.2% and for 32 months. – from 10.47% to 10%.
All he managed to attract in the budget of 10.6 million UAH. At the same time, on the auction for the sale of 11-month dollar-denominated securities were able to obtain $306,3 million, which was predictable, since 9 July had a redemption year dollar-denominated government bonds by $672 million
The rate of accommodation in this auction remained at 3.5%. The Finance Ministry has rejected only 3 of the 46 minor applications for $1.4 million at rates up to 4.5%.
Recall that in memingen sold government bonds by almost 20 billion Over the three weeks of the primary auction the Ministry of Finance has already managed to attract in the budget of almost 31 billion and $164 million
Earlier it was reported, clomidonline edition of the Banker priznakami 2019 issue of Ukraine’s Eurobonds in Euro. In June of last year, Ukraine placed Eurobonds on 1 billion euros under the 6.75%, maturing June 20, 2026.
korrespondent.net