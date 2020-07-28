The Ministry of Finance borrowed 10.7 billion UAH
Photo: korrespondent.net
The weighted average interest rate three-month t-bills was 7.1%, while the annual — 9,2%
Of these, 4.9 billion UAH received from the sale of bonds with a maturity of three months, and another 2.1 billion UAH. – from the sale of bonds with a maturity of one year.
The Ukrainian government borrowed on the domestic market 10,693 billion. through the sale of bonds of domestic Treasury bonds at auction. On Tuesday, July 28, the Finance Ministry said.
In addition, $130,5 million received from the issuance of government bonds in foreign currency at the weighted average rate of return of 3.5%.
As reported, on 21 July, the Ministry of Finance sold bonds at 11.5 billion UAH. The maturity of domestic government bonds in local currency 6 months and 2 years. Was also placed bonds in foreign currency.
korrespondent.net