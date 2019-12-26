The Ministry of Finance called the amount to be allocated for the preparation of Ukrainian athletes for the Olympic games-2020
The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine on his page on Facebook announced the amount to be allocated for preparation of athletes for the Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo, as well as youth Olympic games in Lausanne.
The budget for 2020 the government has provided 1.4 billion USD for the participation of athletes in these tournaments.
In total, next year the government plans to allocate to the development of sport 5.4 billion hryvnia. Thus expenditures on sport in the next year will grow by 1.8 billion UAH.
Recall that the Ukrainian athletes left without fees due to financial problems at the Ministry of culture, youth and sports.
In particular, shortages in funding voted Vice-President of the gymnastics Federation of Ukraine, coach of the National team in rhythmic gymnastics Irina Deriugina.
Later, the Deputy Minister of culture, youth and sports Vladimir Shumilin said that today will be repaid last a debt to the federations of 10 million hryvnias. According to him, failure occurred due to transition to direct funding.