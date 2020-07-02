The Ministry of Finance for six months, took credit for $10 billion
Photo: press service of the NBU
Every third hryvnia in the budget borrowed
For six months, Ukraine has obtained loans of nearly 260 billion, more than 156 billion paid.
For six months, the Finance Ministry attracted to the state budget borrowing decreased by 259.5 billion UAH, the press service of the Ministry.
It says that everything from the placement of government bonds to Finance the state budget brought 153,6 billion (99.9% of plan), including through the issuance of government bonds in foreign currency UAH 61.7 billion ($1.6 billion and € 0.3 billion). From outside sources brought 105,8 billion (100% of plan), including 33.9 billion UAH by placing 10-year Eurobonds in the amount of 1.25 billion euros under 4,375% per annum 1,350 billion (USD 50 million) — the funds of the IBRD loan within the project modernization of the system of social support of population of Ukraine.
Also received 55,2 billion (1.5 billion SDR) of the IMF loan under the program Stand-by 2020 and 15 billion (EUR 500 million) loan from the EU macro-financial assistance.
The repayment of the national debt in 2020 amounted to 156.2 billion (99.7% of plan) service payment — UAH 61.4 billion (89.7% of plan).
korrespondent.net