The Ministry of Finance has lowered the rate on 2-year-old foreign exchange bonds to 4.25%
November 13, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The Ministry of Finance at auction on placing of bonds of internal state loan (government bonds) November 12, attracted to the state budget almost UAH 10.9 billion. This was reported on the website of the Ministry in Facebook.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
- six to 264 million;
- 12-month– 524 million UAH;
- three-year to 2.6 billion UAH;
- two-year government bonds in dollars – 304,8 million, or almost 7.5 billion UAH.
“For the first time in the past two months, investors also had the opportunity to purchase government bonds denominated in US dollars”, – stated in the message.
The Ministry of Finance reduced the weighted average interest rates on government bonds. The reason is “the high demand for government bonds and the effective policy of the Ministry of Finance in public debt management”.
Following today’s auction the rate of return were:
- six-month t – bills- 14.1 percent (a reduction of 125 basis points);
- for 12-month t-bills – of 13.74% (a decrease of 26 b. p.);
- for a three-year government bonds – 13,07% (a decrease of 199 b. p.);
- on two-year government bonds in dollars – of 4.02% (a decrease of 148 b. p.).
