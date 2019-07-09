The Ministry of Finance has published for discussion a draft law on cashback
The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine re-offers to compensate the purchasers of part of the purchase price (so-called “cashback”) when the seller has violated the order of settlements in the sale of goods or services for no more than 50 non-taxable minimums (850 UAH).
The bill, published on the Ministry’s website on Monday, provides for a fine for the seller 200% of the value of the goods or services for the first time, 500% for subsequent.
Compensation shall be paid as part of the penalties specified in the text of the draft law.
In addition, the Ministry of Finance proposes to introduce an information system for verification of the authenticity of the received buyer’s payment document, registration of complaints against the seller of goods in case of violations stated in the explanatory note to the draft law.
The bill also provides for two-level control system filed by customers, written appeals and complaints: in the first stage a Desk audit of circulation, the second – the actual, if the seller has not confirmed the fact of sale of goods or services.
According to the analysis of the regulatory act, which is posted on the website together with the draft law, in 2018, the regulatory authorities held 14,78 thousand inspections and apply penalties on 452,65 million. The average amount of the fine – 30,6 thousand UAH.
As reported, the Ministry of Finance in 2018 was brought up for discussion the bill on the so-called “cashback”. He called for the strengthening of cash discipline fines for non-issuance of cash receipt and subsequent payment to customers. Business representatives, in particular, the Union of Ukrainian entrepreneurs, criticized the bill, fearing that it could become an instrument of unfair competition. State regulatory service (GDS) have not agreed on it.