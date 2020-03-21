The Ministry of Finance is developing a plan to prevent the fall of the economy
The Ministry of Finance intends to amend the state budget for the year 2020 because of the spread of coronavirus in Ukraine.
This was reported on the website of the Department.
“To fulfill the Protocol decision of the government dated 18 March 2020 Ministry of Finance of Ukraine developed amendments to the legislation, including the law “On State budget of Ukraine for 2020”, — stated in the message.
The Finance Ministry said that the purpose of the changes is to ensure the financing of measures aimed at:
the determination of the place and elimination of outbreaks of coronavirus;
prevention of the consequences of emergence and spread of infections;
the implementation of measures to support the economic condition of Ukraine.
The Ministry informs that in particular the idea of creating a stabilization Fund to provide funding for the above.
According to him, the Cabinet instructed the main managers of means of the state budget in the short term to provide the Ministry of Finance proposals for saving money for use in the implementation of the above activities.