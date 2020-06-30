The Ministry of Finance: last week, banks issued loans available on 381 million
During last week authorized banks issued 178 new entrepreneurs loans under the state program “Affordable loans 5-7-9%”. About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of Finance in Facebook.
“In the framework of the State program “Affordable loans 5-7-9%” authorized banks last week issued 178 new loans totaling 381 million UAH”, — stated in the message.
Overall, as at 30 June 2020, has issued 899 loans totaling 810,401 million UAH.
In addition, this week issued its first loan for working capital within the anti-crisis package, which was complemented by the program “Affordable loans 5-7-9%”. Loan amount – 1 million UAH.
In Ukraine for the year real wages grew by 1.4%
As reported, according to Ministry of economy, as of June 22 721 issued credit totaling 509,4 million UAH: 57% — in agriculture; 17% — trade and manufacturing; 6% — industrial processing.
telegraf.com.ua