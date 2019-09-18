The Ministry of Finance showed looks like the budget for 2020
GDP is expected to grow by 3.3%, and the film will give less than actually
The Cabinet of Ministers submitted the draft state budget for next year. The document has already been registered in Parliament, and MPs will show it this coming Friday. “Today” figured in the estimates for 2020.
The draft budget, the government recorded September 15, as required by the Budget code, but the text on the website of the Verkhovna Rada appeared the next day. Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk said: although traditionally a financial plan is prepared six months, the new government had only two weeks.
“This budget does not take into account what the President’s team went to the polls, because that’s impossible. But before November 2, we need to introduce more prepared budget forecast macrochir for next year. The new budget deficit will be less than in the past. The amount of revenue that the state charges will also decrease. We strive to ensure that the state in the economy was less”, he explained.
Goncharuk also stressed that this will be the last annual budget. In the future, according to the Prime Minister, it is planned to adopt three-year budgets, and this is due to a desire to reduce debts of the state.
“And this little one year — need to plan for the medium and long term”, — concluded Goncharuk.
Figures
/ Photo: Today
It is planned that Ukraine’s GDP next year will grow by 3.3% to 4.55 trillion UAH, and the level of income the government wants to establish at the level of 1079,5 billion (see the infographic). Foreign debt in 2020 we will have to pay 438,1 billion UAH. Identified in the budget and priorities for the health sector, which I want to lay 108 billion. The Cabinet plans to focus on the development of emergency medical care, the establishment of a system of public health continue to work on a guaranteed package of medical services.
However, the head of Dazzleby health Oleg Petrenko has been asked to contribute to their career UAH 8.6 bn. In support of the New Ukrainian school let 1.4 billion, and inclusive education still 504,5 mln. The development of the culture and information sector in total lay UAH 5.7 billion. Of these, 1.3 billion will go to support Ukrainian cinema, UAH 100 million to help promote Ukrainian literature in the world and 1.4 billion — in support of national theatres. In addition, the budget will allocate UAH 4.4 billion to support land reform. Finally, the dollar will be fixed at the level of 28,2 USD per dollar.
Criticism
Economist Oleksandr Okhrimenko said that made this year mistakes can not be avoided in 2020.
“Instead of having to calculate how much you will receive in real income, and on this basis to calculate the real costs, they calculated the cost, and then adjusted the revenues,” he says.
Economic analyst Ivan Nikitchenko believes that next year will be a year of gradual development, as the previous two.
“The budget is made on the basis of previous forecasts for the main macroeconomic indicators, with a conservative forecast for economic growth and budget revenues. It is evident that the government was not a revolutionary budget, and balanced estimates in the spirit of previous years to successful negotiations with the IMF. Tax reform, the Amnesty of capital, the opening of a land market will be held (if held) in 2020, but they will be reflected already in the planning budget for 2021-y”, — he concluded.
The expected and optimistic Gosplan
The head of the Secretariat of the Council of entrepreneurs under the Cabinet of Ministers Andrei Zablovsky calls the budget expected:
“It makes sense to use the achievements of the old Cabinet. The new government simply was not time to analyze the budget. Will certainly be the adjustment, in particular based on the change in the tax laws. This budget includes the main task — to reduce the amount of debt. All plans to reduce debt to external and domestic creditors are realistic. But don’t expect that will seriously reduce debts. Ukraine is in talks about getting a new tranche, which will also lead to the growth of the national debt. In General, the macroeconomic forecasts of the budget in 2020 based on an optimistic scenario for the world economy. But if the world goes into recession, then it will have to be revised. Will have to make adjustments in the estimate, for example regarding the national currency exchange rate. If the real exchange rate will be lower by 1-2 hryvnia below the specified in the macroeconomic forecasts, it can lead to serious minus in the state Treasury revenues”.