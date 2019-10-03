The Ministry of Finance spoke about the growth of the minimal wage in 2020
The Ministry of Finance told about the plans to raise the minimum wage in 2020.
According to government plans, in 2020, the minimum wage will increase by 550 hryvnia to the level of 4723 hryvnia.
It should be noted that this is by 13.2% higher than in 2019.Commenting on the situation, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova said: “the Minimum wage, which is laid in the budget increased by UAH 550 and will be as of January 1, 2020 4723 UAH. This corresponds to growth”.
She said that the increase in the minimum wage occur through increases in productivity.
“Our main goal is economic growth, particularly economic growth through productivity growth”, — said the head of the Ministry of Finance.