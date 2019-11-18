The Ministry of foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation transferred to Ukraine the ships detained in the Kerch Strait (PHOTO)

Russia gave Ukraine three ships, which the Russian border guards detained in November 2018 in the Kerch Strait. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. The foreign Ministry said that the ships transferred on “responsible storage” because they are no longer needed for investigative actions on criminal case about illegal border crossing.

“I would like to reiterate that the actions of the Kiev authorities who ordered its military personnel on the implementation of the provocative actions in November 2018, is a crime not only against the sovereignty of the Russian Federation, but also against Ukrainian citizens, which deliberately endangered and pushed to commit a crime,” – said the foreign Ministry, adding that they intend to continue to strictly prevent any provocation on its borders in accordance with Russian legislation and international law.

Deputy foreign Minister of Ukraine Olena zerkal said in Facebook that the ship “Nikopol”, “Berdyansk” and “Yana Kapu” sent to Odessa, the team of the Ministry of foreign Affairs sent to the Hague, where on Thursday held the first hearing of the arbitral Tribunal in the case of the “violation of the immunity of three Ukrainian naval vessels and 24 members of their crews.”

In early November, Ukrainian foreign Ministry sent Russia a note demanding the return of the ships. After receiving them, the Ukrainian side intends to inspect vessels and to find out whether the delay of the return of the ships to their repair to conceal attacks. In the Federation Council said that for a refund of the courts of Ukraine will have to admit the incident in the Kerch Strait provocation.

In may, the UN international Tribunal on law of the sea ordered Russia to return the Ukrainian detainees sailors and ships. In September 24 sailors returned to their homeland in the exchange of detained persons between Russia and Ukraine. Lawyer Nikolai Polozov, protecting the sailors, said that will apply to the FSB on the termination of criminal case and prosecution of defendants in connection with absence of structure of a crime.

The Ukrainian ship was detained on the way from Odessa to the port of Mariupol in the Azov sea. According to the Federation, they illegally entered the territorial waters of the country. During a collision of the Russian frontier guards used the weapon, wounding three Ukrainian sailors. The FSB called the incident a provocation and two days after the incident revealed allegedly seized from the Ukrainian seafarers ‘ documents, prescriptive secretly go from Odessa to Berdyansk, and a special stealth to ensure from the Kerch-yenikalsky channel.

Kiev believes that the resolution of the courts was not required, and the border of the Russian ships, despite the UN Convention on the law of the sea and the Treaty between the two countries on cooperation in using the Azov sea and the Kerch Strait carried out “aggressive actions” against the Ukrainian Navy ships.