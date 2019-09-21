The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine said about ‘the collapse of the sanctions mechanism’ against Russia (PHOTO)

The Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim Pristayko said about the “degradation” of the sanctions regime against Russia, speaking about the return of the Russian delegation to PACE and the possible restoration of Russia in the “big eight”. About it writes “true European”.

“These are all failures, decay, the falling away of large pieces of the sanctions mechanism. All of this is a degradation of sanctions. And we are concerned when we say, “Well, how? Here sanctions will pereotsenit, there is one last round for another six months”. We say: perhaps, periuterine, but ideologically sanctions begin to fall apart,” explained Pristayko said that sanctions should be “holistic”.

Pristayko also commented on the conditions for the holding of the summit in the Donbas in the Normandy format. He reminded that Ukraine has put forward two conditions for such negotiations in writing confirmed by Kyiv text “of the formula Steinmeier”, which regulates the introduction of the special status of Donbass and the rearing of troops in the three control plots. To them is added the condition of the Russian side – “provide clear wording for the statements of the leaders of the countries participating in the talks – Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France.

Thus, according to him, the foreign partners of Ukraine allow a gradual lifting of anti-Russian sanctions in case of progress in the fulfillment of the Minsk agreements, which in particular include the holding of elections in the Donbass according to the OSCE standards. “This idea really extends our Western partners, and we don’t like it”, he said and added that “ideally” the elections in the Donbass and all over Ukraine, to be held in 2020.

Norman summit was to be held on September 17, however, talks were disrupted because of non-participation of Russia’s “technical reasons,” says Prystayko. Russian envoy to contact group Boris Gryzlov said that Ukraine refused to sign the text “formula Steinmeier”. The Kremlin claimed that Kiev changed its position on this issue.