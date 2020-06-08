The Ministry of health allows for the return of fans to the stadium in the next round of the Ukrainian Premier League
June 8, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Victor Lyashko
Chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko commented on the possibility of the return of fans to the stadium during matches of the championship of Ukraine.
According to him, this issue will be discussed after the next easing of the quarantine restrictions.
“After 10 June, when allowed cultural events, the Ministry of health will consider the matter and provide its official position regarding the possible date of admission of spectators to the stadiums.
Will discuss the number and percentage of possible occupancy of the stands,” said Lyashko football24.ua.
Note, the next round of the Ukrainian Premier League kicks off on June 13. A chance to spend it with the audience theoretically exist.