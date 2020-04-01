The Ministry of health called the conditions of food markets
The Ministry of health has prescribed the conditions of the product markets during the quarantine.
The corresponding decree was signed by the chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko, reports Hvylya, citing the website of the Ministry of health.
“The bodies of Executive power, bodies of local self-government, to counter the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while trading in the markets, to enable the functioning of markets only under certain conditions”, — is spoken in the message.
The document lists the necessary requirements, namely:
— it must be the registered operator of the market of food products;
— finding on the market for less than one visitor per 20 square metres of retail space;
— ability to ensure compliance with the distances between the customers in the queue at least 1.5 meters.
Also the working conditions of the markets are:
— providing staff and customers with means of individual protection;
— maintaining compliance with anti-epidemic measures.
As for the weekend markets, the distance between the places of trade shall not be less than 3 meters.