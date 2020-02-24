The Ministry of health recommends a match “Juventus” – “inter” without spectators
The match of the 26th round of the championship of Italy “Juventus” – “inter” can pass without the fans, reports Sky Sport Italia.
The Ministry of health recommends to hold a meeting in an empty stadium in connection with the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
Informed because of the epidemic was postponed more than 40 matches in the lower leagues of Italy, as well as 4 meeting of Serie A. it was Also reported that inter can hold the return match of 1/16 finals of the Europa League against “Ludogorets” at the empty stands.
Over the last few days in Italy dramatically increased the number of cases of coronavirus. According to the latest data, the disease identified in more than 200 people, 172 of them are in the Lombardy area of Italy whose capital is Milan. It is known that due to the disease in the country died 6 people.
Note that the match of two leaders of Serie A will take place on March 1.