The Ministry of health told the one-year-old girl every day for three times, “feed” just a coffee drink!
Young Indonesian Khadijah Howrah only a year and two months of life. However, almost all of his short life kid drink coffee drink “Kopi Tubruk”. This drink is created from coarse coffee grounds and solid sugar.
It would seem her parents or crazy or some super innovative. The reason for this power their kid much simpler and intelligible. All because the couple Anita and Shariffudin work on plantations and earn no more than 1.5 dollars a day. They simply have no money to feed your child something else.
In addition to this Anita is not able to reproduce its own milk. And infant formula or milk from a cow is enormous of money for new parents. Because Kopi Tubruk — the staple food of the baby.
One-year-old girl three times a day, fed with this kind of drink. It is estimated that 1.5 quarts of awful liquor everyday. Even an adult is harmful to drink so much coffee beverage. Such food is likely to cause the child to rickets or will cause the disorder of the nervous system of the baby.
Now the couple confessed — a little Khadija is like a real drug addict. Baby throws tantrums if she doesn’t give of this drink. But most of Anita and Sharifuddin nowhere to take “food” (if this drink can even be called that). From the plantation they gather grounds, used to make food for the baby.
However thankfully, the girl should take care of the Ministry of health. It is known that thanks to the care of officials, family free gets cow’s milk.