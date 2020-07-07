The Ministry of justice 26 sells old aircraft on account of wage arrears of enterprises
PZL-104 Wilga 35A is on auction with a starting price of 402 thousand UAH
The aircraft PZL-104 Wilga 35A, An-2T and L-29 exhibited for the debts of the airline in the amount of UAH 2.2 million.
The state Executive service of the Ministry of justice put up for sale 26 old aircraft in electronic trading on the SOEs SETS total starting price of UAH 2,466 million. On Tuesday, July 7, reported to the SETS.
The aircraft PZL-104 Wilga 35A, An-2T and L-29 exhibited for the debts of the airline in the amount of UAH 2.2 million, including debts on a salary before 41 employee in the amount of UAH 1.6 million.
The enterprise name is not specified, geographically, the aircraft are in the Zaporozhye region.
Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of justice on the auction sells dog owners-debtors. Through the platform of the GP SETS were offered for sale pedigree dogs seized for the debts of the owners. In particular, it was proposed to buy a pit bull and a German shepherd.
Then the justice Ministry denied the sale of dogs for debt. Minister Denis Malyuska promised to buy a dog at auction and to re-send, if the “new normal owners do not appear”.
