The Ministry of justice has appointed a new head SETS
The leader was Alexander Mamro, who has become the acting head of the state-owned enterprises.
The Ministry of justice of Ukraine approved as the General Director of the state enterprise “the System of electronic auctions of seized property” (SETS, auction OpenMarket) Alexander Mamro, who has become the acting head of the enterprise.
About it reported in a press-service of state-owned enterprises with reference to the corresponding order of the Ministry of justice of 19 June.
Mamro has started execution of the duties of the General Director SETS the terms of the contract of June 22, 2020.
“The main priorities for me in the office — improving the efficiency of enterprises, the fight against corruption and the return of confidence in the public authorities and the SETS in particular”, — quotes the press service of the Mamro.
As reported, Alexander Mamro from March 13, was appointed acting CEO SETS.
SETS 2014 sells through online auctions, the property arrested by the State Executive service of Ukraine. In 2017, the company changed the name of the electronic platform for OpenMarket.
