The Ministry of justice legalized “cash in on mobile”
The use of PPO for certain types of activities of groups II-IV physical persons-entrepreneurs will become mandatory from 1 January 2021
Free fiscal application software of payment transactions from August 1, 2020 will be available for full use by all interested persons.
The Ministry of justice has registered the order about the order of registration and application of the program of payment transactions, issued by the Ministry of Finance. On Thursday, July 8, the Finance Ministry said.
Also the Ministry of justice has registered the order about the statement of forms and content of settlement documents: rules of registration, roster management and application of registrars of settlement operations, the determination of the range, issuing, reserving, using fiscal numbers assigned to the electronic payment documents during the work of the registrars.
Recall, Russian President Vladimir Zelensky 17 October 2019 signed legislation expanding the mandatory use of cash registers and software of payment transactions for small businesses.
