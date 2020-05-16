The Ministry of social policy announced the beginning of payments to “children” for the FLP
The Ministry of social policy announced the start assignment assistance for children up to 10 years to individuals-entrepreneurs who chose a simplified taxation procedure and refer to I and II group of payers of single contribution.
It is reported by Hvylya, citing the Ministry page in Facebook.
“Initiated by the appointment of assistance for children up to 10 years physical persons-entrepreneurs who have chosen simplified tax system and belong to the first and second group of single tax payers”, — stated in the message.
It is also noted that online service to providing assistance to children already used by more than 19 thousand people.