The Ministry of social policy explained how to calculate subsidies in 2020
Correction of formula for calculation of subsidies will take place in may 2020, beginning next summer season, and affect around 150 thousand households.
This was at the briefing said Deputy Minister of social policy Vitaly muzichenko, reports UKRINFORM.
“About 150 thousand households, which will effect a corresponding adjustment of the formula may next year. A portion of these households will receive an increase in the percentage of the payment. For example, if a household with an income of 5 thousand UAH per person paid 20.5% of the (compulsory payment for municipal services — ed.) then they will pay 26%. If we’re talking about a household that received income at the level of 1600 UAH per person in the current regime they are paying 6.5%, is UAH 103. After the change they will pay 8.5%, which will be as much as 138 UAH. Those households who have less income, are more protected,” — said muzichenko.
According to him, the so-called increase in the required payment upon receipt of the subsidy will affect only 4% of grantees. Other categories of recipients who have income at subsistence level, and 90% of these, will not feel changes.
“The main criticism or misunderstanding, which we see now in the media, caused a change that is entered since may, 2020 — review of the formula which will be the calculation of the housing subsidy. … Today the vast majority of grantees — citizens, having, relatively speaking, the income to 3 thousand UAH, which is slightly less than two minimum subsistence level per person. It is actually 90% of recipients of subsidies,” — said a government official.
According to him, in the last heating period, the average percentage of the payment for such individuals accounted for less than 10%.
“That is, when the base ratio, which is valid to date in the formula is when the income of two minimum subsistence level, the household pays 15%, on average, in the program of our families pay less than 10%. I want to draw attention to the fact that the average percentage of obligatory payment to the 16% were people with an income of more than 2.5 of the subsistence minimum per person in the household, a housing subsidy in this case, received only 4% of recipients. So when we see information in the media that millions of households will be denied the right to a subsidy and so on, we can clearly say that the impact of appropriate decision just for this population,” explained Muzychenko.
In total, he said, next year in the draft budget for the subsidy Program laid 47.6 billion UAH, which is comparable to the amount for this purpose for the year 2019.
In addition, according to the Ministry of social policy during this heating period eligible for subsidy will receive about 4 million households, that of the previous heating period.