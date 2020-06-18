The Ministry of social policy told about innovations of the Pension reform
From the beginning of April 2020 more than half a million Ukrainian citizens who have reached the age of 80 years, received a pension Supplement.
It is reported portal “Hvilya” with reference to the material of the publication “the Censor.NO.”
The head of the Ministry of social policy Marina Lazebnaya following the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has announced that from the beginning of April this year, more than 1.5 million pensioners in the country over the age of 80 years or more, received an increase in state payments.
“From the first of April and a half million pensioners over eighty years got a monthly increase to pension. On average, it amounted to five hundred hryvnia. I also want to mention that recently the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law providing for the introduction of new allowances to single pensioners at the age of eighty years and above, who are at the conclusion of the medical Advisory Committee need constant care,” — said Marina Lazebnaya.
The head of the Ministry explained that the value of the above assistance to care will be up to forty percent of the subsistence minimum for persons incapacitated.
“This surcharge and its size will be on average seven hundred hryvnias. After the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky will put the signature under the relevant bill, the allowance will be credited from the beginning of January 2020. That is, taking into account the period that has already passed”, — concluded Marina Lazebnaya.