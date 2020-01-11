The Ministry of social policy will significantly speed up the payment of social assistance
In 2020 in Ukraine are increasing social payments to vulnerable segments of the population and the unemployed, which is associated with an increase of the subsistence minimum.
The Ministry of social policy has changed the mechanism of funding such payments, to provide money to the population much faster – within 1-3 days. As reported the press service of the Ministry, some payments have moved from subsidies in the budget program.
“We are talking about assistance to children-orphans and children deprived of parental care, low-income families, the birth of a child, single mothers, etc. And on payment of privileges and subsidies for housing and the purchase of solid and liquid fuels and liquefied gas in the form of money”, – said the Deputy Minister Vitaly Muzychenko.
He explained that these changes are designed to simplify the administration of payments. For example, if transfers of costs between regions is not required, the decision by the government that previously could take several months.
“Thanks to the decisions taken in 2020, the Ministry can reallocate the related costs in 1-3 days”, – concluded Muzychenko.