The Ministry plans to introduce a new pension system from 2021
The Ministry of social policy of Ukraine submitted a draft bill for the introduction of a funded pension system from 2021 for public comment.
Published the draft law will be on the discussion until June 18. Then it will be finalized taking into account comments of Ukrainians and forward to the approval of the Cabinet first, and after the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
The Ministry noted that for the first 5 years of the pension system, the Ukrainians have a 15.6 billion UAH.
According to the presented document, it is planned to enter three professional pension schemes:
# 1. Provides for the payment of pension savings from the age of 50 if you have the necessary experience. So men will need to have at least 25 years of service, at least 10 of them at work giving the right to participate in the pension system. Women at least 20 years, 7 years and 6 months of which the work giving the right to participate in the storage system.
Program # 2. Provides for the payment of pension savings from 55 years if you have the necessary experience. So men will need to be not less than 30 years of experience, at least 12 years and 6 months of which is in the works granting the right to participate in the pension system. Women at least 25 years, 10 years of which is in the works granting the right to participate in the accumulative system.
Program # 3. Allows volunteer to participate in the pension professional program on the terms prescribed in the collective agreements. With this program the money will be paid 55.
At the time of publication participation in the discussion took 4 people who had not supported the draft law. One of them submitted a proposal.