The miracle blend to rejuvenate your body
Linseed oil is widely known for its rejuvenating properties. It is rich in alpha linolenic acid, which belongs to the omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, and vitamins a, E, K, F. a noble composition of linseed oil literally rejuvenates the body, makes the skin smooth, elastic, stimulates cell renewal.
Acid plus omega-3 has beneficial effects on blood vessels, so regular take oil from flax is the prevention of hypertension, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, strokes, heart attacks.
There are a few recipes of the rejuvenating composition of the mixture and its preparation:
- For this recipe you need:
- 1 Cup of honey,
- 3 lemons,
- 500 ml of Flaxseed oil
- 1 head garlic (or no garlic).
Lemons (one without skin, two with peel) grind in a meat grinder or grind in a blender. Mix well, adding honey and Flaxseed oil.Optionally, you can add one head of chopped garlic.
Take a tablespoon twice a day before meals (20-30 minutes). Alternate receive 3-4 weeks with the same break.
2. You need: honey, garlic, Flaxseed oil, lemons:
- 1 kg of honey,
- 4 lemons,
- 3 heads garlic (small),
- 200 ml of flax oil.
Two lemons in the skin and two peeled grind in a blender (grinder). Crush or grind the cleaned garlic cloves. Add the honey and Flaxseed oil, mix well, transfer to a jar, cover and store in the fridge.
Take one tablespoon twice a day half an hour before meals. Course: 3-4 weeks, then a break, then repeat administration of the same alternating with a break.
3.You need: lemon, garlic, honey:
- 6 lemons (large),
- 4 heads of garlic,
- 350-400 g of honey
Lemons with the peel grind in a blender. Bent add the garlic cloves and honey. Mix well, fold in the dark jar, tie with gauze. Please note – gauze, and not cover – this is mandatory! Put for 10 days in a dark place. Then strain.
How to take?
Take 1 tbsp. spoonful of composition, diluted in half a glass of water twice a day, morning 15 minutes before meals and at night one hour after eating, but not before bedtime, because the mixture improves skin tone and invigorates.
The smell of garlic is not felt, take need yet rejuvenating mixture is finished. This recipe is for one course with a duration of 3-4 weeks once a year. If you have started out, then bring it to the end, do not interrupt the process of purification and rejuvenation of blood vessels and the entire body.
This rejuvenating blend has anticancer and antitumor properties, improves the condition of blood vessels, prevents the development of atherosclerosis.
Contraindicated in those who cannot take at least one of its ingredients.