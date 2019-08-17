The miraculous rescue of the dog, overweight dogs,

This cute little dog’s name is Kai, and he had problems with excess weight.

Alas, the previous owners really launched the status dog, which prior to this and came.

As a result, people considered the dog a nuisance and decided to put him to sleep.

But, fortunately, the vet pam Heggie was able to save Kai.

Just look at how wonderful he is. Poor dog!

Pam was able to help him lose weight, because excess weight is very much disturbed the animal to move around – there is shortness of breath.

First was the water therapy and a little Hiking. And, of course, diet. Gradually, the dog transformed.

A year later, Kai lost forty pounds and became a real beauty!

Cute!

Now he is under the protection of pam, and thanks to her he’s alive.

