The missing star of the film “guest from the future” found in the hospital (photo)

Missing the morning in Moscow actress Maria Sterlikova, who starred in the films “Boy with a sword” “With favourite do not leave”, “guest from the future” and other relatives found in the hospital.

75-year-old actress, mother of actor Alexander Nosik, was released on the evening of 14 November to walk with a nurse and a dog, according to Mash.

The nurse was distracted by a dog, and her trust disappeared. The actress was looking for almost a day, because the mobile phone she had. In addition, she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Sterlikova 1975 to 2005 he played in the theater. In 1965 she made her film debut with the lead role in the movie “go Past the Windows of the train” Eduard Gavrilov.

The actress was married three times. Her first husband was the translator Alexey Stychkin, the second — Valery Nosik, and the third artist Alexei kudinovich is one.

Recall that from Alzheimer’s suffers and the Russian actress Margarita Terekhova, who played the treacherous Milady in “the Three Musketeers”.

