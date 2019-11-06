The mixture of cultures and styles: new Yorkers are waiting for a magical concert of Irena Portenko and Geoffrey Palmer
American counter-tenor Jeffrey Palmer and the Ukrainian pianist Irena Portenko 10 November listeners are in new York for its music program, has won recognition on the festival “Music in the Alps” in Austria.
In addition to selected works of prominent “son of Austria” by Franz Schubert, this rich eclectic programme includes music by Handel, Debussy, Schumann, and Bjork, Huang RUO and the new arrangements of traditional melodies.
Guests can enjoy the evening in style Hygge cozy multi-country study on the ideological concept of Hygge through music.
The vocal debut of Geoffrey Palmer took place in his native Virginia. Then 9-year-old boy brilliantly sang Pie Jesu from the Requiem of Gabriel fauré. Becoming very well-known and recognized as a soloist, he continues to perform on concert stages in North America, Europe and China, and, according to Henry Fogel of Fanfare Magazine, famous for its “unusually pleasant tone with special contratenors warmth, inherent to a greater degree than other performers.”
Diverse taste and flexible musicality allow Palmer are equally free to feel the music of Purcell and Handel, and in music of Britten and björk, and his concerts around the world is often compared to a theatrical performance.
Irena Portenko, a native of Ukraine. For the first time, her musical talent emerged when she was three, and at age eight she debuted on stage as a soloist, performing the piano Concerto Y. Haydn in D major accompanied by the State Symphony orchestra of Ukraine (now the national Symphony orchestra of Ukraine).
Since then her brilliant and multifaceted career was decorated with luxuriant inflorescence of numerous concerts, solo performances, participation and victories in international contests and festivals, the impressive accolades of audiences and critics throughout Europe and North America.
In 2009, at the invitation of International Artists Irena Portenko debuted on the chamber stage “at Carnegie Hall”. She performed the entire cycle of the 24 etudes of Frederic Chopin, inspiring Antonio Tommasini of covering this event in the New York Times to write: “Ms. Portenko has performed an act which introduces her to the community of the elect”.
Love Irena to cooperate with contemporary composers and to contemporary music was the reason for the emergence of interpretations of numerous works by living composers of the Americas, Ukraine, China and Germany.
Enthusiastic and talented teacher Irena teaches at the Music Conservatory of Westchester (white plains, state of new York), and rightfully proud of his piano Studio in Westchester. Carrying on the international scene the richness of his Eastern European cultural heritage, a brilliant American education and professional experience, a dedicated teacher inspires his students to a successful performance on concert stages around the world.