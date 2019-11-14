The mixture of these seeds is the most powerful and effective remedy for pain in my knees and joints!
Great tool! After a week my knees stopped hurting and Hiking became for me an incredible pleasure!
This natural remedy is very effectively eliminates the pain in the knee and joints! In just a few days you can completely forget!
These seeds will help you to get rid of knee pain and sustah fast and easy!
In cases when knee pain caused by accident or injury, you should visit your doctor so he can prescribe an appropriate treatment.
But if your pain is not caused by trauma or accident, the powerful, the recipe of which we offer you today, will be able to cope with your pain in the knees.
Sesame seeds have excellent nutritional value, is mainly valued for its high content of calcium.
Sesame seed is one of the best natural sources of calcium, which is purely biological rather than mineral, which is contained in supplements and other products.
Only a handful of sesame seeds (100 grams ), peeled and dried, contains the nutritional value of 1200 mg of calcium and 500 mg magnesium.
Regular consumption of this fabulous seed helps to reduce the risk of osteoporosis, especially in women.
Here is how to prepare a powerful natural way to eliminate pain in the knees and joints, based on the sesame seeds.
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons sesame seeds
- 2 tablespoons of natural gelatin
- 8 tablespoons flax seed
- 200 g of natural honey
- 40 g pumpkin seeds
- 3 tablespoons raisins
Preparation:
1. Place all the seeds in water for 1-2 hours (sesame, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds), then rinse the seeds and remove the water.
2. Then place all the ingredients in a blender and mix well until a homogeneous mixture.
3.Place the mixture in a glass jar, close the lid and store it in the refrigerator.
4. It is recommended to use 1 tablespoon of the mixture before Breakfast and 1 tablespoon before dinner for 25-35 minutes. You can drink the mixture a small amount of purified water.
Soon you will not only notice how the pain disappears on the knees, but you will clearly feel like strengthening your cartilage and tendons.
This is a natural treatment for pain in knees and joints is extremely natural and beneficial for your health, so it will not hurt you.
The tool should not be used if you are allergic to bee products and diabetes.