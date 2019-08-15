The model posted a photo before birth “in the parade”, and the Internet ridiculed her

| August 15, 2019 | News | No Comments
Модель выложила фото перед родами «при параде», и Интернет высмеял ее

Hannah Polites is an Australian bikini model. Recently she has published in his Instagram a family photo where she is with her husband and daughter right before the birth.

Members considered that at this moment the makeup and styling looks wrong, in codecheck.

However, now on any photo you can find criticism and praise.

Which, incidentally, was also. Many appreciated the beauty of family and how great it looks young mom.

