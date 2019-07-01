The model that triggered the sex scandal in the national team of Egypt, is afraid to return to the country (photo)
25-year-old Egyptian model Mehran Keller, who told about the sexual harassment national team player AMR Warda, said that he was afraid to return home. The girl explains your concerns and the fact that words of support to the partner team expressed the star forward Mohamed Salah, and he is in the country is equal to God.
“Salah is a God in Egypt in a literal sense. It is treated not as a normal player. He is God, he cannot be wrong. For this reason, I’m in danger. I can’t go to the country to visit family. I will throw people on the streets. You know what football fans, so Egyptian is 100 times worse.
Most in the situation with Salah strikes me that it generally should not touch. I can understand it in human terms, it’s his teammate, he took his side, wants to support. But he could do it in a private conversation. Could personally tell him that he made a mistake, make sure that this will not happen again and to recommend him to publicly apologize. Salah needs to think only about yourself and your career and to stay out of this.
Mohamed is currently one of the most famous people in the world, and such his words can cause people to abuse. You have no idea how much I get messages of hatred and threats, “shared Keller their experiences in an interview with The Mirror.
We will remind that from-for sex-scandal guide to the Egyptian Federation has decided to exclude Amra ward from the squad that performs at home African Cup of Nations. At the end of the group stage, the pharaohs have qualified for the 1/8 finals, winning all matches and not conceding a single goal.
