The money intended to help disaster relief will be spent on illegals
271 million dollars allocated for cyber security and help in case of natural disasters, plan to spend for payment of items associated with immigration.
The Department of homeland security plans to transfer 271 million dollars in its immigration Agency from other departments such as the Federal emergency management Agency and U.S. Coast guard to increase the number of beds for immigration detainees, and maintain its policy of forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are completed.
The seekers, as a rule, was released in the United States and they are allowed to work, but many members of the administration trump believe that migrants enjoy the laws and cease to appear in court. Lawyers for the migrants waiting in Mexico, reported serious problems with customers and delivery them in the United States for hearings. And some places in Mexico where migrants are cruel and unsafe.
This year’s southern border was crossed by more than 860 000 people, which is the highest in a decade. Of these, 432 838 was the families last year during the year the family was only 107 212 people. This increase has caused huge overcrowding of border agencies and reports of stinking, dirty conditions, and that the children were kept for several weeks in temporary institutions intended to contain any more than a few days.
The staff of the national security Service listed 116 million dollars to Finance places of detention to immigration and customs enforcement of the United States. Congress appropriated $ 45 000 beds for detention, but as of August 24, Immigration and customs enforcement arrested 54 344 people. Congress, in particular, did not authorize additional funding for these purposes.
Representatives of the Ministry of national security said Tuesday in a statement that would list $ 155 million on the creation of temporary structures along the U.S. border and Mexico to conduct hearings with the purpose of faster completion of cases for asylum through the system.
Information about the transfer of money was made public at a time when tropical storm Dorian is gaining the force of a hurricane and is moving toward Puerto Rico. In this regard, the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi called the move reckless.
Pelosi said, “the Theft of the allocated funds is always unacceptable, but to collect the funds to assist in disaster relief to Fund a terrible, inhuman plan of detention of families is staggering, and to do it before hurricane season is stunningly unreasonable.”
The Democratic members of the chamber accused the Ministry of national security, abuse of power. Chairman of the Subcommittee on national security of the house appropriations Lucille Roybal-Allard of California said that reprogramming will support the “inhumane” programme and take the necessary funding for other agencies.