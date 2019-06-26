The moneybox of the national team of Ukraine at the European games with two silver medals

| June 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Копилка сборной Украины на Европейских играх пополнилась двумя серебряными медалями

Alexander Syromyatnikov and Oleg Kucharik

The number of medals won by the team Ukraine at the II European games, passed on the third dozen.

The Ukrainian team rowing, kayaking and Canoeing won its first medals at the Games.

First distinguished kayak-deuce of Alexander Syromyatnikov and Oleg Kuharica, which has won “silver” on a distance of 1000 meters.

Repeated the result of locality and Kuharica tandem canoeists in the composition of the jury Vandyke and Andrew fisherwoman on the same distance in 1 km.

Thus, it was 20th and 21st medal of Ukraine at the European games in the capital of Belarus.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.