The moneybox of the national team of Ukraine at the European games with two silver medals
June 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Alexander Syromyatnikov and Oleg Kucharik
The number of medals won by the team Ukraine at the II European games, passed on the third dozen.
The Ukrainian team rowing, kayaking and Canoeing won its first medals at the Games.
First distinguished kayak-deuce of Alexander Syromyatnikov and Oleg Kuharica, which has won “silver” on a distance of 1000 meters.
Repeated the result of locality and Kuharica tandem canoeists in the composition of the jury Vandyke and Andrew fisherwoman on the same distance in 1 km.
Thus, it was 20th and 21st medal of Ukraine at the European games in the capital of Belarus.