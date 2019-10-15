The monkey became a famous artist and held an exhibition of paintings
In the gallery of London exhibited 55 works by the artist Chimpanzee.
In one of the London art spaces, an exhibition of works by a chimpanzee of the Congo, which in my life had painted 400 paintings. Gallery of work for sale, a guardian of the monkey Dezmontom Morris, writes “Today”.
Drawing drew the animal back in 1957, first under the hand “of the artist” came out simple lines and circles, but through two years characterbut changed much. In his drawings and paintings started to follow the rules of exposure and proportions. Guardian chimpanzees Dezmont Morris even experimented, painting over one half of the sheet, for example, paint blue,and Congo supplemented the second part of the paper with the same paint independently, the same work they had done with the figures.
From under the hand of a talented creature out of about four hundred paintings and drawings. Has lived in Congo for 10 years, died of tuberculosis in 1967.
Popular his creations have become after death, when the work of “zoohygienic” interested Pablo Picasso and Joan miró. Well known art critic Lisa Tank, believes that the work of the famous chimpanzees pleasing to the eyes,harmonious combination of colors and they energetically attract the eye, according to the criticism it has attracted Picasso to the paintings of the Congo.
In 2005, three paintings have been sold at auction for 18,000 euros, and now the exhibition in the prestigious gallery offers to acquire 55 of these works and is an initiative of the 91 year old scientist Desmente Morris. Gallery owner James Meyor claims that paintings are worthy of the attention of collectors and connoisseurs, as in the paintings reflects something real, which is so little in the modern world.
The exhibition will be held from 3 to 19 December, the cost of painting starts from 1500 euros and in some cases reach 7000.