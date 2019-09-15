The monkey decided to teach her cub to use the tablet
Very cute video appeared on the Internet, shows how the Pope is a monkey teaches his young son to use the tablet.
At all tablets are positioned as a comfortable replacement for traditional computers, but we can assume that even their creators were unaware that the convenience of this device will appreciate even monkeys.
Looking at this adorable couple, very cleverly and intelligently managed with a tablet, getting even a little uncomfortable, because the monkeys in this scene frighteningly similar to humans.
The similarity is complemented by the fact that both animals dressed in human clothes.
The movie originally appeared in the Chinese media, and then was posted on Facebook, where it gained more than 200,000 views. Many users, after watching the footage, came to the conclusion that the monkeys pretty quickly evolyutsioniruet.