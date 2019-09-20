The monkey has discovered the magical world of virtual reality
Chimpanzees living in the wildlife reserve in South Carolina (USA), loves virtual reality glasses.
Due to their sociability and friendliness he performs in the nursery the role of “guide” welcoming and entertaining visitors. It is not surprising that after a hard day animal not averse to relax a little.
Here is something to help the chimps come virtual reality glasses, which he perfectly knows how to use it. Because the monkey is very neat and disciplined, she can take your favorite eyeglasses whenever you want. When you’ve finished playing a chimpanzee takes off his glasses and puts them in their place.
A video appeared on YouTube, shows the moment of the game “marbles”, which, apparently, it is like a savvy animal.