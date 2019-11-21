The month in which was born a woman, will tell much about the traits of her character
I suggest you not horoscope, but information that is much more interesting. The month in which was born a woman, you can tell a lot about her personality!
January
Energetic, ambitious, paradolia woman. You are very serious about life, and conservative in their views. Sometimes you are too critical & picky to others, but only because you want to make people better. About my personal life and feelings you are not used to spread. Afraid of people only those who are with you on an intellectual level and the same as you have goals.
February
Romantic, mysterious woman who is known to frequent changes of their mood. You have the ability to think abstractly, and imagination. You’re never going to rush to the first comer, and be sure to choose a special and unlike any other man. If the person you hurt, then you can easily stop any communication, and forever.
March
You have the charm and strong charisma, loyal, and you can easily people trust their innermost secrets. Fall in love with you, you very easy to hurt the wrong spoken word or action. The man himself, you choose once and for life, because they are monogamous. By the way, you’ll March in a few man, with similar Outlook on life.
April
You – a born diplomat, sociable woman, who can find common language with any person. Periodically you love to feel sorry for myself, which is not very good. Jealous, very explosive and emotional. Able to make a scene literally out of the blue. Your soul you will discover only someone who makes you trust. And your man you will be able to make the happiest man on earth.
May
Loyal to his convictions and very determined woman. You have a core, and an inner compass, whose instructions you will never break. Superficially attractive, but with a very complex character. You men fall just for the ears, you can even be called a femme fatale. But the love of men to you is very often tragic. Your former men remember you for life!
June
Curious, communicative, creative woman. Very often you say directly what you think, not choosing the right words and the right. Of course, you believe that it is better to face the person to tell the truth than to whisper behind him, but remember that not many people want to know the truth. Man in your hands becomes a plaything.
July
The July ladies are very Frank with loved ones and honest. But for the rest they are mysterious and inaccessible. You consistently avoid conflict, and as long as you can remain polite. Smart, beautiful, do not tolerate lies.
August
You just have a huge heart. With men you don’t stand on ceremony, you can go your whole life with only one, and he will never know what is under your heel. You have a great sense of humor, but when I make fun of you, you don’t like. You love to be at the centre of events, not suffer from a lack of male attention, fall in love with you everything.
September
Disciplined, kind, attractive by nature woman. In a relationship with a man puts emphasis on loyalty, betrayal and lies are not forgiven. Sometimes you may even be vindictive, if you are seriously hurt someone. Relations at one time you do not need, you are looking for a man that can live a long time. To partner you demanding and critical.
October
You have a very strong character, you are smart, emotional and attractive to the male sex. You have a lot of envy, because life you can get everything you want.
November
You are a very active and progressive people, easily recognize a lie if one tries to play your heartstrings, will incinerate every word and even action. You are a very ambitious woman, in the face of the people speak only the truth, you never get bored.
December
You have a very impatient nature, you are very resourceful and lucky by nature. You can and know how to cheer up her man. You have an open heart. You are an optimist, you are not afraid of twists of fate, and there is little that can really hurt you. You always get what you want.