The month was in the hospital: the reason for the death of Willy Tokarev
Famous Russian singer Willy Tokarev, who died on the 85th year of life, struggled with cancer. It is reported in Telegram channel Russian resource “360”.
In the last month, he was in one of the Moscow clinics.
Son Tokarev, Anton, confirmed the death of his father, and also said that at present, addressed the issue of farewell and funeral of the singer.
Entertainer Mikhail Shufutinsky have reacted to the sad news.
“I’m in shock. Because the half-life associated with it. You know, I’m generally just killed,”he said to the Russian media.
Recall that the Tokarev was born 11 November 1934 on a farm Blackie in the North Caucasus. Worked in the ensemble “Friendship” Alexander Bronevitsky with singer Edita. In 1974 he emigrated to the USA where he worked as a laborer, a postman, a taxi driver, then began to sing. Fame to the singer came already in exile, 1981, after the plate “In a noisy farce”.
Since the beginning of 1990-ies he lived in Moscow, where he opened his own recording Studio.
