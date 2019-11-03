“The moralist” Kiva demanded that the head of national police to make the case for “libertine” Yaremenko
MP from the faction “the Opposition platform For life” Ilya Kiva appealed to the head of the National police of Ukraine Igor Klimenko and demanded to investigate the fact of the intimate correspondence of the people’s Deputy Bohdan Yaremenko on the subject of criminal offense.
The Kiva reminded that prostitution in Ukraine, as well as drugs still remain illegal, despite plans for their legalization.
He also noted that Yaremenko should care about the international reputation of Ukraine, whereas in the current situation “a disgrace to her.”
“I believe that we are obliged to urgently investigate the situation and give a legal assessment of the actions Yaremenko”, — says Kiev in circulation.
Meanwhile started the scandal edition #capital letter published a new proof of the “moral instability” Yaremenko.
According to them, the Deputy managed to chat with the girls even during the vote in Parliament.
In one correspondence, he refused the woman named Galina, who asked him 10 thousand dollars for an apartment for myself and daughter.